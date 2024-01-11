The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku has expressed his confidence in winning the upcoming parliamentary primaries, citing his effective representation in Parliament.

In a media interview on Thursday, January 11, he highlighted the party delegates’ appreciation for his work.

He thus emphasised his readiness to go the extra mile for both the party and constituency.

Mr. Ansah Opoku remains unwavering about his chances on Saturday, January 27.

“In my constituents, they have made it clear that in terms of representation, I have represented them very well. For the past three years, I have done my best for them and delegates are very appreciative of what I have, but we are a party or choice, and we need to go into a contest for the best to be elected.”

“So I do not doubt that the delegates of Mpraeso will vote for me massively to lead them again,” he said.