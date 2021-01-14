Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has been nominated for the Best Fan Base Awards and Best collaboration categories at the 2021 MTV MAMA Awards.

The Shatta Movement boss will battle out top African stars such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, Serge Beynaud, Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Mukami and Naira Marley.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s Already song, which has both Shatta Wale and Major Lazer on, has also been nominated for Best Collaboration Award.

Burna Boy’s ‘Monster We Made’ with Chris Martin, Master KG’s ‘Jerusalema’ remix with Burna Boy and Nomcebo, Wizkid’s ‘Smile’ featuring H.E.R and Yemi Alade’s ‘Shekere’ featuring Angelique Kidjo were also nominated for best collaborations.

Shatta Wale has since taken to social media to ask his fans to vote for him to lead.

