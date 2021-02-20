Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, has never stayed away from his ‘father duties’, having extended it to language studies.

The ‘1Gad’ hitmaker was recently captured teaching his daughter Catherine-Jidula – who is affectionately called CJ – how to speak Ewe.

The bond between father and daughter saw Stonebwoy try to get his daughter to pronounce certain words correctly in the Ewe language.

His daughter, who is gradually becoming a force to be reckoned with as far as content creation is concerned, was heard mimicking the words uttered by her dad.

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, are blessed with two kids, having welcomed their second child in March 2019.

Watch video below: