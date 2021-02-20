An Ecuadorian television reporter and his camera crew got the scare of their lives when they were held at gunpoint by a masked robber, while doing a live piece.

On February 12, Diego Ordinola, a journalist for Ecuador’s DirecTV Sports, was reporting from outside the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium, the home of the Barcelona SC soccer club, when a man wearing a baseball cap and face mask approached him and pulled out a gun.

The masked assailant can be heard asking for the crew’s telephones, and as soon as one of them hands over their smartphone, he runs off, leaving the team in shock.

“We can’t even work quietly. This happened at 1:pm today outside the Estadio Monumental,” Diego Ordinola captioned a video of the incident on Twitter.

After the robber took off with the stolen telephone, the cameraman started following him and later filmed the man making his getaway on the back of a motorcycle.

The video has already been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter alone, and has since spread on other social networks.

Ordinola later took to Twitter again to thank people for their messages of support, adding that police have vowed to catch the robber and bring him to justice.