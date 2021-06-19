Award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Kofi Kinaata, has sent a word of caution to actor Richmond Xavier Amoakoh, popularly known as Lawyer Nti.

This follows a post by singer Mzvee on social media which the duo reacted to.

Mzvee, born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, took to her Instagram page to ask fans and followers about who their baby was.

Her post read: Who is your baby? Tag him/her now to hear how much you love em backed by love emojis.

With lawyer Nti being the first to comment on the post, calling Mzvee his baby, jealousy took centre stage.

Kinaata, who equally called Mzvee his baby, to the surprise of many, warned lawyer Nti to stay of his lane.

The post has generated massive reactions from fans with Mzvee also replying: When you have too many babies as she laughs her heart out using the laughter emojis.

