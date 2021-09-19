

A pupil at Global Growth Academy, Amokpo, Umuanunwa, Nteje in the Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State has been eaten by 10 dogs belonging to the owner of the school.



According to the residents of the community, one of the parents of the child had taken the boy to the school for registration.

While the parent was perfecting the documentation and registration of the child, the child strayed and the dogs attacked, dragged him to their shed and feasted on him.



The resident said the owner of the school is a UK returnee, who rears dogs on the same compound that houses the school. On sighting the baby, the dogs rushed on him and made meat of him.

It was also gathered that the trained dogs dragged the little boy to their house where about 10 of them devoured the two-old boy.



Daily Trust reports that the Nteje community, where the incident happened, culturally prohibits rearing of dogs. The UK returnee had been warned about rearing dogs in the community, but he refused to listen to the community’s instructions.

On hearing the sad news, the youth vigilante in the community rushed to the school compound belonging to one Chinedu Oka and shot the dogs to death.



Reacting, the traditional ruler of Nteje, Igwe Roland Odegbo, said the proprietor of the school, Chinedu Oka, has been handed over to the appropriate authorities and they would make sure that justice is served because the community does not condone evil.

“The youth have killed and burnt the dogs and we are in support of their actions,” he added.

