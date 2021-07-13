The repentance of curvaceous Moesha Boduong has come as a surprise to many, probably taking into consideration her lifestyle and status as a celebrity.

Some have described it as a hoax, or simply acting like she is professionally known for, but Miss Boduong, in a latest interview, has addressed all of such claims.

She has reiterated that she will, henceforth, be known as a staunch Christian, rather than the slay queen she used to be, and as such, she has changed her identity from Moesha to Maurecia.

Narrating the genesis of her repentance, she recounted how she was all by herself in her home when she felt a spirit dominating her body, a feeling she said she could not explain.

She said she immediately phoned some of her friends who could not explain the feeling either and thus, held her hands into the temple of God.

“I feel like the spirit of God has entered into me now; I feel closer to God and I have peace of mind, comfort and happiness,” she said.

She said until her calling, she was battling a lot of things including sickness and she was told Jesus has paid her price and redeemed her from every bondage.

She continued that she was initially skeptical, and tested God to prove his presence by teaching her how to pray, and the next day, she said she was rattling words of prayer to her dismay.

Consequently, the 30-year-old has made a vow to God that she “will never ever ever ever ever sleep with any man again till God gives me my own. Even if it takes 20, 30 years, I’ll wait.”

On how to fulfill that vow, she said she has spoken to her lover to help her abstain from sex in a bid to uphold her celibacy agenda.

Her focus at the moment is how to worship God now that she has the zeal.

“Before I shared my testimony at church, it wasn’t an easy thing because I didn’t know that worshipping God is one of the best things that has ever happened to me,” she confessed.





