The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has rejected the new emoluments approved for her by Parliament amid promises to refund all allowances paid her since 2017.

She has also pledged her commitment to serve the nation and deliver humanitarian interventions.

This comes barely 24 hours after the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, also declined the offer and announced a repayment of allowances from January 2017 to date, amounting to GH¢899,097.84.

The Prof Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu-led Presidential Committee recommended Emoluments for Article 71 officeholders including the First and Second Ladies.

The committee had recommended that the First Lady be paid a salary equivalent to a Cabinet Minister who is a Member of Parliament while her husband is in office and the Payment of a salary equivalent to 80% of the salary of a Minister of State who is a Member of Parliament if the spouse served one full term as President or 100% of the salary of a Minister of State who is a Member of Parliament if the spouse served two or more full terms as President.

However, the recommendations in the past few days have been met with resistance amidst lawsuits from the Bono Regional New Patriotic Party Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye.

The National Democratic Congress and the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability have also served notice of going to court over the issue.

