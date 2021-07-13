Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, has lauded his former side, Hearts of Oak after emerging as the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions.

The Phobians, despite drawing 1-1 with Liberty Professionals on Sunday, were declared winners of the season for the first time in 12 years.

Striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s first-half strike was canceled out by a late goal from Paul Kwame as the two teams share the spoils.

However, Asante Kotoko, that occupy the 2nd on the league log lost to Bechem United 2-1 which has propelled the Rainbow team to win the ultimate.

Appiah, who played for Hearts from 1995 to 1997, couldn’t hide his joy after his former club won the league.

In a Twitter post, the former Black Stars captain wrote: “Never say die”. The post was accompanied by emojis bearing the colours of the club.

Never say die ! — Stephen Appiah (@StephenAppiah) July 11, 2021

The 40-year-old started his football career with Hearts, where he won the league and FA Cup before joining Italian side Udinese.

Meanwhile, Hearts’ latest league triumph is the club’s first in over a decade, having last won the title in 2009.

Hearts of Oak will represent Ghana in the 2021/22 Caf Champions League.