Staff and patients at the Obuasi Government Hospital are living in fear after robbers raided the facility and made away with air conditioners and other medical equipment.

The robbers raided the newly commissioned maternity block constructed by the AGA Community trust fund on Sunday.

The Medical Superintendent at the hospital, Dr Kwadwo Asamoah, confirmed the incident to Adom News‘ correspondent Isaac K. Normanyo.

He narrated the attack was a big blow to the facility as major items were stolen, adding that they also robbed one of its doctors, Shamsu Deen Sahabi in his bungalow.

The victim, Dr Sahabi, said he was not around when the robbers stormed his bungalow.

He narrated they stole seven gold watches, laptops, belts and clothes and also caused destruction to other valuable items.

He lamented that was the third time that thieves had raided his bungalow.