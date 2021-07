Six people have been arrested for inserting a stick into the anus of a teenage boy at Agogo in the Asante Akim North District of the Ashanti Region.

The victim (name withheld) is alleged to have stolen from an agro-chemical shop owned by one the suspects in the Agogo Market.

Konongo Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaibu Abubakar Sadique-Osei, who described the treatment meted out to the teenager as barbaric, said police are on manhunt for more suspects.

