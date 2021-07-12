Some 16 people have reportedly been killed by lightning strike in India.
Many others have reportedly been injured in the lightning strike in Jaipur in northern India on Sunday.
According to a report by BBC, the victims were taking selfies in the rain on top of a watch tower at the city’s 12th Century Amer Fort, a popular tourist attraction.
Reports say on average, lightning strikes kill some 2,000 Indians yearly.
Among the dead at the fort’s tower were young people, reports say.
The chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi have announced compensation for the families of those who died.
The Prime Minister was briefed about the loss of lives and damages due to lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 12, 2021