Some 16 people have reportedly been killed by lightning strike in India.

Many others have reportedly been injured in the lightning strike in Jaipur in northern India on Sunday.

According to a report by BBC, the victims were taking selfies in the rain on top of a watch tower at the city’s 12th Century Amer Fort, a popular tourist attraction.

Reports say on average, lightning strikes kill some 2,000 Indians yearly.

Among the dead at the fort’s tower were young people, reports say.

The chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi have announced compensation for the families of those who died.