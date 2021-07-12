The 13th anniversary of media personality, Gifty Anti’s ‘The Standpoint’ talk show began with the annual ‘Women Called to Worship’ event.

The spirit-filled event took place over the weekend at the Trinity Baptist Church, Legon in Accra.

The 2021 edition, which was also the 10th anniversary of the annual praise and worship session, brought scores of worshippers from far and near to the auditorium.

Gospel musician and worship leader, Cynthia Macauley, lifted the spirits of patrons with her captivating ministration which brought heaven to heart.

Gospel acts, Joe Beechem and Ohemaa Mercy, who did not want to be left out of the celebration, stormed the auditorium with soul-captivating ministrations.

The host of ‘The Standpoint’ and the brain behind the worship experience, Gifty Anti, in a short speech, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God for how far she has come.

To her, the gathering was always an opportunity for her and all patrons to extol God for who He is and does in the lives of His children.

“Women called to worship is an opportunity and a moment of rising an alter that will speak on your behalf before God. Over the last decade, it has been a turning point for many patrons and the testimonies that follow each session has been endless.

“In all of it, I am grateful to God for the manifestation of his Spirit and power every time and I believe this year will be no exception,” she said.

High-profiled personalities including queen mothers, singer Becca, media personality, Stacy Amoateng, her husband Nana Ansah Kwao IV among others were all present to grace the occasion.