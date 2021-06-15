Media personality, Gifty Anti, has left fans in awe after a video of her displaying her prowess at the Ewe traditional dance, Agbadza, went viral.

This was at a funeral of a friend’s mother-in-law held in the Eastern Region.

In the video, the veteran broadcaster, clad in white and black cloth, led an entourage to the funeral grounds.

She took to her Instagram page to share the video with fans and followers as she brags about how good she is when it comes to culture and tradition.

“Have I told you I was conceived in Aflao and you know that I was part of a cultural group from primary school to GIJ?” she quizzed.

The video has earned her massive love from fans and followers who can’t help but shower her with praises.

Watch the video attached below: