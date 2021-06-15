The Black Meteors of Ghana will arrive home gutted with disappointment after losing four consecutive friendly matches in Asia.

In the last three weeks, the team has been in Asia to honour friendly matches against the Olympic teams of Japan and South Korea.

In the first two friendlies against Japan, Ghana suffered two humiliating defeats [6-0, 4-0] after some poor displays from the side that appeared unprepared for the clash.

Later travelling to South Korea for the last two friendlies, coach Paa Kwasi Fabin, who is handling the Meteors team, hoped to steer the team to recover and record a win before heading back home.

However, with the Olympic team of Korea also proving to be a superior side, the Ghana U-23 team has been beaten twice by the side as well.

The first of the friendly ended in a 3-1 defeat last Saturday before the Koreans handed the Black Meteors a 2-1 defeat today in the final match.

For Ghana, these friendlies are to help coach Fabin build a team for the 2023 All Africa Games.

The turnout clearly means there is a lot of work to be done.