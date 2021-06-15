Ghanaian radio stations, Peace FM, Angel FM, Happy FM, Hello FM, Silver FM, and Real FM have been cited by MBS for piracy in respect of their illegal broadcasts of the ongoing EURO 2020 games.

MBS, the agency that has acquired the exclusive free–to–air television and radio media rights over the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament has through a statement issued and signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Richard Dimosi Diasolwa, cited the named media houses for the illegal acts.

“It has come to the attention of MBS that some radio stations in Ghana including Angel FM, Happy FM, Hello FM, Silver FM, Peace FM and Real FM are running live commentaries on the ongoing UEFA EURO 2020™ Tournament,” the statement said.

The statement in reaffirming its sub-licensing territorial rights arrangements in Ghana said “MBS sub-licensed its exclusive free–to–air media rights over the UEFA EURO 2020™ Tournament for the territory of Ghana to Multimedia Group Limited, with the approval of UEFA and CAA 11.

CAA Eleven (CAA 11) is the commercial rights management entity of UEFA–organised national team competitions.

“MBS and its partner, Multimedia Group Limited, will avail themselves of all the legal and regulatory avenues in Ghana to seek redress for the breaches of their rights,” the agency warned in the statement.

Find MBS’s full statement below: