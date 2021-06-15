Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene, says he is certain about retiring in the next three decades.

He made this revelation in an interview with Joy Prime’s KMJ during VGMA’s Experience Concert that took place over the weekend with many music stars hitting the stage to perform.

According to the Lynx Entertainment artiste, he is keen on his growth, adding that, in the next 20 or 30 years he will retire from doing music to take care of his family.

He explained that though his buzz will go low, there will never be another musician who will top the charts like he has done since his career took off.

In some years to come I will grow and have a family and will be taking care of my family. I will centre the buzz on family so I will miss it.

I will feel good because I will be a legend… I’m still the Rockstar I mean Ghana will never get another Kuami Eugene like how there’s no Daddy Lumba, Dada KD, Amakye Dede, and Kojo Antwi.

But there will be another person who is super gifted but cannot bear the same name as me… even after 20 to 30 years if I’m not singing anymore it will be my choice.

I will say I have done my part… it will be like okay I will drop the songs when I want like Okyeame Kwame because I will probably be a legend, he said.

