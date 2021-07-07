The Minority in Parliament says they are heading to the Supreme Court to challenge payment of monthly remuneration to Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia.



According to the National Democractic Democratic (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, their move is to seek proper interpretation of who qualifies as article 71 office holder to benefit from such offers.



The 7th Parliament approved salaries for spouses of Presidents and their vice as recommended by the Prof. Ntiamoah-Baidu committee on emoluments.



But speaking to Adom News, Mr Dafeamekpor insisted that the NDC side of the House kicked against portions of the recommendations as contained in the report to Parliament.

He added that despite the approval by the previous Parliament, the apex court is an appropriate place to seek proper interpretation.



Commenting on $28 million loan facility to purchase cars for MPs, the lawmaker disagreed with suggestions by the Vice Chairman of Finance Committee, Patrick Boamah to reject the facility.

He, however, urged the government to take a second look at loans given to MPs to buy cars.