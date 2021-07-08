A thief in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind city stole valuables from the home of a policeman and left behind a note of apology to the owner.

The thief in his apology letter said he was committing the act to save a friend’s life and will return the stolen money, NDTV reported

The theft occurred at the home of a policeman, who works in Chhattisgarh, while his family lives in Bhind city, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kamlesh Katare of Kotwali police station told news agency PTI.

According to the police, the thief left behind a letter stating, “Sorry Dost majboori thi (Sorry friend, it was a compulsion.”

In the letter, he further said that he was stealing to save a friend’s life and would return the stolen money.

“If I had not done this, then my friend would have lost his life. Don’t worry, as soon as I get the money, I will return it,” the thief wrote in the letter.

The policeman’s wife and children had left for a relative’s place on June 30, and after returning home on Monday night, they found that the locks of the rooms had been broken and things were lying scattered, the official said.

Representational Image/iStock

The thief stole some silver and gold ornaments. The police suspect some acquaintance of the family might be involved in the act.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, the official said.