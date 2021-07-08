The Lagos state police command has arrested one Bolaniran Orimolade alias Bola Bebo, for intentionally infecting his wife, stepdaughter and twelve other women with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Chief Operating Officer Of Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Peoples Network, Ebenezer Omejalile said the suspect claimed to be chairman of Iyana Iba motor part and had boasted that he was above the law.

It was also learned that Mrs Bolaniran had two identical twins, both males who were born with HIV courtesy of their father’s status.

Omejalile said: “He does it with so much impunity without any form of remorse, he was arrested several times but buys his way out and goes after his victims and makes life a living hell for them.

“His latest atrocity was on his wife Mrs Bolaniran, who after infecting her with HIV, he domestically abused. He also sexually molested his stepdaughter who is now living with HIV.

“Efforts to get Bolaniran arrested by Igando Police Station proved abortive initially.

“Mrs. Bolaniran couldn’t bear the trauma of humiliation her husband subjected her and her children to, so she moved out to seek refuge in a church.

“Ever since she moved out of the apartment, Bolaniran has been going to the church to cause trouble.”

Bolaniran was reportedly transferred to the Gender Anti-human trafficking unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department (SCIID), Panti, following his arrest.

Omejalile added: “Our findings on Bolarinan showed that he was once jailed for 10 years, which makes him an ex-convict.”

Bolaniran has however been disowned by the National Union of Road Transport Workers after he claimed to be a member of the union.

Lagos State Secretary of the union, Oluwaseyi Bankole who debunked the claim said the suspect who reportedly operates at Iyana Iba Motor Park is not a member of the Union as the Lagos NURTW does not operate at the said park.

Bankole said; “The man is not a member of our union. As a matter of fact, our union does not operate at Iyana Iba Motor Park. The park in question is operated by another union. NURTW is made up of law-abiding citizens, hence our members will not engage in criminal activities.

“We have a database of our registered members, from units to state and the national headquarters of union, and these members are known to be above board in all their dealings.”