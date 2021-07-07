Parliament has approved an amount of US$200 dollars as additional financing for the Ghana COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project.



The Financing Agreement is between the Government of Ghana (represented by the Ministry of Finance) and the International Development Association.



The purpose of the additional financing will enable Government to fund the procurement of vaccines to inoculate about 7.6 million people.



Among other interventions, this financing would provide improved access to affordable and equitable COVID-19 vaccines, strengthen the system for effective deployment as well as enhance preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Presenting the Finance Committee’s report, the Chairman, Kwaku Kwarteng, said approval of the facility will enable governments prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness in Ghana.

ALSO READ:



As to how much each dose is expected to cost, Mr Kwarteng said the Committee was informed that each dose of the vaccine is estimated to cost an average of US$10.55.



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, was not impressed with the government’s vaccination programme as many people are yet to be vaccinated. He also demanded accountability on the utilisation of monies approved last year.



Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, said the detailed breakdown on utilisation of COVID-19 funds is contained in the committee’s report.

He also disagreed with suggestions that utilisation of funds is discriminatory.

