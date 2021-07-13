The Dunkwa Municipal Police has arrested 24-year-old Daniel Agyei, for allegedly stabbing his 25-year-old girl, Vivian Akatsa to death.

Reports indicate the incident happened at Kadawene, a suburb of Dunkwa Offin on Saturday, July 10th, 2021.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the father of the deceased, Christian Akatsa, said he was in shock and yet to come to terms with the news.

He narrated he had a call about his daughter’s death after she left the house to visit her boyfriend.

The suspect, after committing the crime, is said to have left the house as a search for him by his sister was what led to the discovery of the deceased’s body.

Daniel Agyei is currently assisting the police with investigations as the body of the deceased has also been deposited at the morgue.

