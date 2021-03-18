A man, who murdered his ex-girlfriend who he stabbed to death after stalking her as she went on a Tinder date, has been jailed for life.

Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat was convicted to serve a minimum of 19 years at Winchester Crown Court on the murder of Cristina Ortiz-Lozano, who suffered multiple stab wounds at her home in Southampton, Hampshire, on September 21, 2019.

The 29-year-old had been in a relationship with Ms Ortiz-Lozano for 12 years since they had met at school in Spain.

They had moved to the United Kingdom in April 2018, firstly living in Liverpool before moving to Southampton the following year.

A Hampshire police spokesman said the pair split up after El Yechioui Ourzat was arrested for failing to give a breath test which led to an argument and the defendant causing criminal damage to their home address in August 2019.

Cristina Ortiz-Lozano died from multiple stab wounds (Image: Hampshire Police/Solent News)

Later that month, he was arrested again for sending abusive emails to Ms Ortiz-Lozano and was bailed with conditions not to contact her.

The force spokesman said that on September 21, Ms Ortiz-Lozano went on a date with a 30-year-old man and she spotted El Yechioui Ourzat come into the pub which caused her to decide to return to her home.

The spokesman said: “When they arrived, El Yechioui Ourzat was waiting outside of the address. Cristina let herself into the property and El Yechioui Ourzat followed her into the kitchen, where he carried out his brutal attack.”

Police at the scene in Portswood, Southampton (Image: Daily Echo/Solent News)

Detective Inspector Toby Elcock said: “I welcome today’s sentence. El Yechioui Ourzat has been shown to be an extremely dangerous man whose abusive and jealous behaviour led him to take the life of a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her.

“I know today’s sentence will not bring Cristina back, but I hope it goes some way to give her family and friends some closure and a degree of comfort that justice has been done.

“This was a brutal attack on a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her.

“The court heard how El Yechioui Ourzat’s abusive and jealous behaviour culminated in the brutal murder of Cristina.”

Ms Ortiz-Lozano’s father said in a statement released through police: “Every day at around 9:pm, Cristina would call us to tell us about her day-to-day life and now that has become our worst time of the day.

“It has emotionally destroyed us.

“We welcomed Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat as another member of our family, including him and making him part of our lives, to the extent that he told me that I was like his second father.

“El Yechioui Ourzat knew how much we loved both of our daughters. I asked him to look after Cristina because we loved her very much.”