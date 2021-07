The Live draw for the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 MTN FA Cup competition will be staged live in the studios of Max TV on Thursday.

The eight quarter-finalists will know their opponents after Thursday’s draw.

Six Ghana Premier League clubs have made it to this stage of the competition with second-tier sides Kintampo Top Talent and Attram De Visser also in the hat for the draw.

READ ALSO

The live draw is set to commence at 3:00 pm on Thursday.

Below are the eight qualified teams: