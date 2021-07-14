The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has decided to distribute over 15,000 bags of rice, 7,500 cartons of oil and 6,000 fishing nets across the fishing communities to support the livelihood of the fisherfolk in the closed season

The initiative of the Fisheries Minister started on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, as she distributes over 600 bags of rice and over 300 cartons of oil to fisherfolk at Gomoa Nyanyano, Gomoa Dampase, Gomoa Fetteh, Senya and Winneba in the Central Region.

The gesture by the Sector Minister is the first of its kind since the establishment of the Ministry.

The Minister is using her interaction with the fisherfolk to fish out the happenings at the fishing communities in the closed season.

Mrs Koomson urged the fisherfolk to observe the ban wholeheartedly because anyone who would be caught fishing in the closed season would be prosecuted.

READ ALSO: