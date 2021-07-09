Rapper Sarkodie has shown gratitude to singer KK Fosu for being part of the people who gave him the opportunity to shine in Ghana’s music industry.

According to him, the 6 O’clock hitmaker gave him a verse when he was up-and-coming.

Speaking in an interview on Pure FM in Kumasi, Sarkodie recalled when KK Fosu drove to visit him after he was convinced by one of Sarkodie’s sisters.

At that point, he was friends with my sister. So my sister worried him that he had a small boy who rapped… KK Fosu is one of the few people who drove to my house.

He has always been a big brother… He has great vocals…, Sarkodie lauded him and explained why he featured KK Fosu on Warrior King song off the Rapperholic album in 2016.

Watch the video below: