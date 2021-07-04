Wednesday, July 7, will be exactly seven years since Hiplife artiste Castro and his female friend Janet Bandu went missing during a jet ski cruise at the Ada Estuary in 2014.

On each anniversary of their disappearance, talk about the musician being alive and resurfacing makes the headlines but he has not shown up and as the time draws near for him and Janet Bandu to be legally declared dead, hopes are dwindling.

However, Highlife musician Kofi Kinaata says such a move is unnecessary because Castro’s family and loved ones were already suffering because of his absence.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz he said, “Personally, his absence is costing me a lot and his being declared dead will not change anything for the family, friends and loved ones since we still don’t see him around.”

“Again, we don’t feel his presence or contribution in our lives, which is a great loss so what is the point in declaring him dead? The declaration will not change how we feel about his absence and the many tears that are being shed for what befell him since we are already in pain,” he added.

“Declaring him dead will not kill him or prevent him from coming back home when he feels like doing that if he is not dead,” he stated.

Describing himself as Castro’s protégé, Kofi Kinaata said there were many people like him who were still keeping hope alive that the Toffee singer would return someday.

“As I mentioned earlier, the declaration will mean nothing to me and not change anything for me because there are those like myself who are very optimistic about Castro’s return,” he stated.

The declaration is in line with the law; the Evidence Act of 1975, Section 33 requires a person to be declared legally dead after seven years by a court, where the person in question has not been seen or heard from in seven years despite diligent and persistent efforts to find him.

In his explanation of the law, entertainment lawyer Kwame Koduah Atuahene said there were presumptions that if anyone could provide any facts or evidence of Castro’s availability or if he could be found before the seven years elapse, then everything would proceed as normal since he would be deemed as being alive.

And with just about a week to the declaration, Kofi Kinaata, who shot to fame when he was featured on Castro’s Odo Pa song in 2013, pointed out that there was no evidence to suggest that Castro drowned, so he believed he was still alive.

“The truth is that we only heard that Castro went missing, there was no proof, evidence or clue to suggest that he drowned. They said he fell into the water but the question is who saw him drowning? Nobody saw him drowning so the story is just told that he got missing and for someone who goes missing, we can only hope that he returns,” he stated.

Kofi Kinaata also acknowledged the role Castro played in the rise of his career almost a decade ago.

“Until I was featured on Castro’s Odo Pa, I was only popular in Takoradi but that song pushed my name all over the country. As a young artiste from Takoradi and Efiekuma, I shared many things in common with Castro and he was my mentor.

“At the time he disappeared, I was still learning a lot from him. Aside from regarding him as my mentor, Castro was also a friend who helped me in many ways. I really wish he were here so I could consult him for assistance about my new songs as I used to do. He was always the first person to listen to my songs,” he said.

When Castro, known privately as Theophilus Tagoe, released his first hit album, there was no doubt that a music gem had emerged on the local scene.

Some of his hit songs were Toffee, Odo Pa, Seihor, Africa Girls, and in the view of Kofi Kinaata, Castro’s absence is irreplaceable. “There cannot be another Castro, he was a music genius.”