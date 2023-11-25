In July 2014, Ghanaians were shocked by the sudden disappearance of Highlife sensation Theophilus Tagoe, popularly known as Castro the Destroyer.

The singer had gone on a jetski ride along the Ada River with a female companion and tragically never returned.

Despite extensive search and rescue efforts, Castro was officially declared missing seven years later, leaving a void in the hearts of his fans.

Castro, renowned for hits like “African Girls” and “Do the Dance,” both featuring Asamoah Gyan (Baby Jet), is fondly remembered for his significant impact on the music industry.

Recently, a video circulating on social media has reignited memories of the late artiste.

The video captures a lively moment in the studio of Castro and Sarkodie, where the duo joyously jammed to their collaborative hit “Onyame Ehyira.”

In a praise-like fashion, they sang along and danced to the song in the studio.

The track, featured on Sarkodie’s Rapperholic album was a hit in 2012.

It has brought nostalgic memories to fans and also a testament of Castro’s legacy in the Ghanaian music industry.

Watch video below