Born Theophilus Tagoe on May 1, 1982, to Lydia Tagoe, a trader, and Mr Coffie, an accountant at the Takoradi Harbour in Ghana, he emerged as one of the brightest stars in the Ghanaian music scene.

Castro as he is popularly called attended Anglican Primary and J.S.S in Takoradi.

From a young age, his passion for music burned brightly, igniting a journey that would captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark on the industry.

Castro’s musical journey began at the tender age of 10 when he discovered his love for singing. Raised in Takoradi, he honed his craft and developed his unique style, blending elements of Hiplife with soulful melodies that resonated with listeners.

In 2003, Castro burst onto the scene with his hit song “Sradenam,” capturing the hearts of music enthusiasts across Ghana. His soulful vocals and infectious energy propelled him into the spotlight, marking the beginning of a remarkable career.

With the release of “Sradenam,” Castro’s star began to rise rapidly. He collaborated with renowned artistes and groups such as 4×4, contributing to hits like “Sikletele” and “African Girls.”

His dynamic performances and charismatic stage presence made him a favourite among fans and earned him widespread acclaim.

In 2006, Castro’s talent was recognized at the Ghana Music Awards, where he clinched the coveted titles of Hiplife Artiste of the Year and Hiplife Album of the Year for his song “Toffee.” These accolades solidified his position as one of Ghana’s premier music icons.

Castro’s music transcended boundaries, captivating audiences both locally and internationally. His soul-stirring lyrics and rhythmic beats spoke to the hearts of listeners, earning him a dedicated following around the world.

Songs like “African Girls,” “Odo Pa,” featuring Asamoah Gyan and “Toffee” became anthems of celebration and joy, embodying the spirit of Ghanaian music.

Castro’s ability to blend traditional rhythms with contemporary sounds set him apart as a visionary artiste, however, the dream was cut short.

On July 6, 2014, tragedy struck when Castro and his companion, Janet Bandu, were reported missing following a Jet Ski accident in Ada Estuary.

Castro and Janet Bandu moments before they disappeared

Despite extensive search efforts, their bodies were never recovered, leaving behind a void in the hearts of fans and loved ones.

Photo of Castro at Ada before his disappearance

Recalling one of the efforts which fondly comes to mind in 2023, Asamoah Gyan, who was also at the venue stated that, former President Mahama sent helicopters to Ada to help in the search for Castro.

“One thing I remember during 2014 when my friend’s incident happened. I called him on the phone, and he asked me what he could do to help and I told him anything he could do. I remember within less than an hour there were like 10 helicopters at Ada.” Asamoah Gyan shared while eulogizing the former President at the Bukom Boxing Arena during a boxing event on December 23, 2023.

Castro’s disappearance sent shockwaves through the music industry, leaving many grappling with grief and disbelief. His untimely departure left behind a legacy of music and memories that continue to resonate with fans to this day.

Castro (middle) at the defunct Aphrodisiac Night Club, with Asamoah Baby Jet Gyan & Emmanuel Adebayor on June 21, 2013, a year before he disappeared at Ada

As we commemorate the life and legacy of Castro on the 10th anniversary of his disappearance, we celebrate the man behind the music.

His passion, talent, and unwavering dedication to his craft will forever be remembered, inspiring future generations of musicians to follow their dreams.

Though Castro may no longer walk among us, his spirit lives on through the timeless melodies and heartfelt lyrics he left behind. As we listen to his songs, we are reminded of the joy and happiness he brought into our lives, ensuring that his legacy will never fade away.

Castro may have left this world too soon, but his music will continue to echo through the halls of time, a testament to the enduring power of art and the eternal legacy of a true music legend.

As we reflect on his life and music, we celebrate the indelible mark he left on our hearts and minds, ensuring that his memory will live on for generations to come.

