Black Satellites coach, Desmond Ofei has unveiled a 20-member squad for the upcoming men’s football tournament at the 2023 African Games.

The squad composition includes three goalkeepers, six defenders, five midfielders, three wingers, and three strikers.

Ghana is set to commence its campaign on Friday, March 8, 2024, facing Congo in their opening Group A fixture, followed by a clash against Gambia on March 12, 2024.

The final group stage encounter will see the Black Satellites taking on Benin on March 15, 2024.

All matches in the group stage will be hosted at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Squad below: