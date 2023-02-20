Castro suggested the name ‘Keche’ to us – Music duo reveals

Hip-life music duo, Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, popularly known as Keche, has revealed the brain behind their showbiz name.

According to the duo, missing hip-life musician, Theophilus Tagoe, also known as Castro, recommended the name ‘Keche,’ which means ‘skills,’ as they had no name.

Speaking on Prime Morning, they said they have maintained the name since then because of the relevance of naming and branding as musicians.

“We wanted a very challenging name, and we realised that name is very important when it comes to artistes. I remember our brother Samini was Batman, and we realised that name was very important. We realised that we’ve got something unique in the industry, and when it comes to groups, sometimes you see something very close, but Andrew and I are far different in structure.

“So, that one alone is some style. We sat down and Castro told us that Keche is good, and we told our God Father, Kaywa, and I’m happy people accepted it,” Joshua Keche explained to Roselyn Felli.

The name has since become a household name for music lovers across Ghana and beyond.

He added that Castro has been helpful to them since the beginning of their career, as he introduced them to music producer, Kaywa to be groomed.

For this reason, Joshua Keche still does not believe in the death of Castro. “Until I see his body, I’ll never believe he’s gone,” he said.

The ‘No Dulling’ hitmakers further narrated how the group was formed. They said their coming together was not planned.

“I was performing on a street carnival stage at Tema, and I saw Joshua in the crowd watching me. So, when I got down, I met him, and we became friends. So, we didn’t really sit down and plan to be a group,” Andrew Keche revealed.

The duo also disclosed that they became Kaywa’s studio helpers during their early days and recorded songs for Samini, Daddy Lumba, Castro, and KK Fosu, among other Ghanaian musicians.

They were grateful for the opportunity to be “studio boys,” as it has helped in their breakthrough.

“It was good. You know why? Because studio boys having the opportunity to meet all these big stars, when we came out, some of them told us to call on them when we needed any support,” they said.

The duo has been the longest-standing group in the country, and they have vowed never to let money destroy their union.

The ‘Aluguntugui’ hitmakers have released a new song titled “Something Must Happen,” which they believe is a prophetic message for people who are struggling to break through.