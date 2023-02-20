More than 50 squatters have been displaced, and several other shops razed after a dawn fire ripped through a section of a wood market at Kaase-Angola in the Ashanti Region.

The fire, which started around 4 am on Sunday, destroyed wood milling machines, wood products, timber logs, and items belonging to the displaced squatters.

This is the second fire incident recorded in the Ashanti Region over the weekend after a seven-bedroom apartment was also razed in the Tafo Municipality.

The victims in the Kaase-Angola incident say they have no place to lay their heads and are looking elsewhere to get help from friends and relatives.