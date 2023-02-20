Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, has eulogised former teammate, Christian Atsu, following his tragic death.

The 31-year-old was trapped in a rubble for 12 days following an earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake has so far claimed over 46,000 lives.

The lifeless body of the former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger arrived in the country on Sunday evening.

“I have dealt with so many people and for me, Christian Atsu is a genuine guy I have ever come across,” Gyan told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

READ ALSO

“He is always innocent and we sometimes even bully him when we are in camp but what has happened is tragic.

“He is my teammate but he is one of the players that I really like so much.

“Anytime I score for the Black Stars, he always comes to me and says, Gyan, we will never get your type of player for the team again.

“Ahead of games Atsu will come to my room and boldly say he trusts me and he knows I can do it. He has so much belief in anything he does,” he added.

The Ghanaian had recently scored his first goal for Hatayaspor just hours before the natural disaster struck.

During his career, Atsu played 65 matches for Ghana, scoring nine goals. Two of his most famous goals came in the 2014 World Cup qualifier against Egypt and in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] quarter-finals clash against Guinea, where he scored an absolutely breathtaking goal.

He emerged as the best player of the 2015 AFCON following his explosive performance.