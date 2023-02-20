Former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Adeo Coker, is pained at how Ghanaians eulogise the dead than the living.

In his view, people tend to celebrate and acknowledge the good deeds of people only when they are dead.

“Ghanaians are very good at singing the tune when the person is gone. I wish Atsu was to be alive to hear what Ghanaians are saying about him,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

The body of late Christian Atsu Twasam, who died in an earthquake that shook Turkey two weeks ago, arrived in Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The State will collaborate with the family to give the deceased winger of the Black Stars a befitting burial.

Majority of Ghanaians have celebrated late Christian Atsu, especially for his philanthropic work.

But Ade Coker said the eulogy from Ghanaians should have come when the football icon was still alive.

“People should have celebrated Atsu when he was alive. Don’t let the person die before you eulogise him,” the former NDC Chairman fumed.

Going forward, Ade Coker hoped Ghanaians will change their ways and praise people who are doing well in society before they die.

“He [Christian Atsu] was an icon and has left a niche in Ghana football. We will always remember it,” Mr Coker added.

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, Former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency | Former Deputy Minister of Transport- Ghana.

Also, former Member of Parliament for Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover, who was on the show supported Mr Coker’s assertion.

He described as sad how Ghanaians tend to demonise people and will only celebrate them when they die.

“We must show love to the living than the dead. Let’s learn to be humble and respect humanity,” the former Tema East MP stressed.

Mr Titus-Glover expressed condolences to the Twasam family and appealed for prayers for them in these trying times.