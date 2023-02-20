Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, has recounted that Christian Atsu’s form during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] aided the Black Stars to play in the final of the tournament.

The 30th edition of Africa’s prestigious tournament was hosted in Equatorial Guinea.

Having lost the opener against Senegal, the Black Stars went all the way to play the final but unfortunately lost on penalty shootouts against Ivory Coast.

Despite the defeat, Christian Atsu, who scored against Guinea in a quarterfinal game emerged as the best player of the tournament.

And Gyan says the former Chelsea winger was the star of the team during the tournament.

“Ahead of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON], Christian Atsu was the talisman of the team and it started at the training grounds. When he has the ball, you cannot get the ball from him,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Ahead of the Algeria game, he came to me and asked if I can still play because I was not well but I managed to play and scored the only goal of the game that sent us through.

“I have had good times with him especially playing with him at the Black Stars and for me, he was the star of that team when we played at the Afcon in 2015.

“He was instrumental for the Black Stars. No disrespect to other players because his impact cannot be overlooked,” he added.

Christian Atsu was also a member of the Black Stars team that featured at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.