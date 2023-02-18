Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent well wishes to the family of Christian Atsu who was confirmed dead on Saturday morning.

The 31-year-old’s lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble following last week’s devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria which has claimed many lives.

Atsu was caught up in the mix and sadly lost his life.

President Akufo-Addo has joined millions of football fans and the global community to mourn the passing of the Ghana international.

“I extend sincere, heartfelt condolences to the widow, children and family of our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, on the sad news of his death. Ghana football has lost one of its finest personnel and ambassadors, one who will be difficult to replace. He’ll be sorely missed,” the president shared in a post.

May his soul rest in the Bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!

The winger joined Hatayspor for free on September 6, 2022, after leaving the Saudi Arabian team Al-Raed. He scored 1 goal in 4 matches he took part in for Hatayspor.

In his career, the Ghanaian football player also played for teams such as Feyenoord Ghana, Porto U19, Porto, Chelsea, Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga, Newcastle United and Al-Raed.

Atsu spent eight years signed to Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle.

He was signed by Chelsea in 2013 before being sent on loan to Dutch club Vitesse.

Atsu played 65 times for Ghana, scoring nine goals and was a member of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.