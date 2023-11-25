Founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has slammed gospel musician, Diana Asamoah for attacking colleague, Cecilia Marfo.

In his view, Diana Asamoah’s conduct smacks of hypocrisy and double standards.

The pastor scolded Ms. Asamoah for her continuous attacks and mockery of fellow gospel artiste, Cecilia Marfo over the collapse of her church.

In a video shared by Trends Gh TV, Kumchacha expressed his disapproval, stating, “When I talk about Diana Asamoah’s issue, people might think I don’t like her, but she is someone who is a hypocrite and a very bad person, that is the truth.”

He could not fathom why Ms. Asamoah would attack anyone who criticises her but is doing worse to a colleague for no apparent reason.

The penchant by Diana to attack Cecilia Marfo at every given opportunity is what Kumchacha said is “hypocritical”.

He urged the Diana Asamoah to focus on her evangelism and quit judging people who are also doing the work of God.