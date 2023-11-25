The bond between Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and failed presidential aspirant, Kwabena Agyepong is stronger now after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

Having been sidelined for many years after his suspension as NPP General Secretary, many thought he would have focused on private business after his poor showing in the presidential primaries.

However, Mr. Agyepong has proven critics wrong. He is now an active member of Dr. Bawumia’s team since his election as NPP flagbearer.

In a circulating video on social media, the two prominent politicians were seen disembarking from a Ghana Airforce plane together.

A post on X captioned it “Incoming President of Ghana H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Ing. Kwabena Agyepong have arrived in Kumasi for the 57th Graduation ceremony of KNUST.”

It’s noteworthy that despite Kwabena Agyepong’s criticism of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s contributions to Ghana’s economic challenges, he has joined the team and is offering full support to the NPP flagbearer.

The NPP, with the goal of “breaking the 8,” aims to achieve a historic third consecutive victory in the upcoming general elections, solidifying its position as the first political party in Ghana to accomplish this feat.