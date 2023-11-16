Gospel singer and evangelist, Diana Asamoah has hit back at her colleague musician, Cecelia Marfo, after being accused of causing the collapse of her church.

She says the “Afunumuba” hit maker lacks knowledge when it comes to the Bible and the work of God.

Diana Asamoah passed this comment in response to Cecelia Marfo blaming her and Kennedy Agyapong for the near-collapse of her church.

But speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, she explained that it is the work of God and not humans; and therefore, Cecelia Marfo must be grateful to God for the current number of members in her church.

“I’ve seen that Cecilia is not a pastor or a servant of God who knows the Bible… It is God’s work, and He has called us all. Her church hasn’t collapsed; God has even helped her because the Bible says, ‘Wherever two or more people are gathered, God is with them’. So, if He has given you 40, it means He’s been good to you,” the evangelist told Roselyn Felli.

Elaborating why she thinks that way, she added that Cecelia Marfo would not blame someone for the reduction in the numbers in her church if she was well acquainted with the word of God.

The “Mabo Wo Din” singer emphasised the need for Cecelia Marfo to adhere to the word of God as a way to revive her church rather than allegedly spitting into people’s mouths.

A few days ago, Cecelia Marfo broke down in tears in an interview on the Joy Prime channel while disclosing that her church membership had declined from almost 400 to 40. She admitted that the drastic reduction was due to bad publicity from Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong and Diana Asamoah.

The 2023 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant was among vehement critics who descended harshly on the preacher over her activities in her church. She also received backlash from her colleague gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, for allegedly spitting into congregants’ mouths in the name of performing miracles.

Following her comment on the issue and the controversy it generated, Diana Asamoah reconciled with her fellow artiste at her event, where they both performed together.

However, Cecelia Marfo seems not to be satisfied considering how the matter unfolded, but Diana Asamoah has clarified that it was an advice from her and not a condemnation.