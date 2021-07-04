The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has risen to 1,674, according to latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service.
Of that number, nine are in critical condition and 19 cases have been categorised as severe.
Since mid-March 2020, a total of 796 people have died of the virus.
Ghana has recorded a total of 95,914 since the virus entered the country last year, with 93,444 recoveries.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region – 52,710
Ashanti Region – 15,984
Western Region – 5,936
Eastern Region – 4,407
Central Region – 3,551
Volta Region – 2,609
Northern Region – 1,660
Bono East Region – 1,446
Bono Region – 1,425
Upper East Region – 1,320
Western North Region – 916
Ahafo Region – 775
Upper West Region – 500
Oti Region – 459
North East Region – 231
Savanna Region – 123
Meanwhile, the Delta variant of the pandemic has been detected in a senior high school in the national capital, Accra.