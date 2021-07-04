The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has risen to 1,674, according to latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service.

Of that number, nine are in critical condition and 19 cases have been categorised as severe.

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 796 people have died of the virus.

Ghana has recorded a total of 95,914 since the virus entered the country last year, with 93,444 recoveries.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 52,710

Ashanti Region – 15,984

Western Region – 5,936

Eastern Region – 4,407

Central Region – 3,551

Volta Region – 2,609

Northern Region – 1,660

Bono East Region – 1,446

Bono Region – 1,425

Upper East Region – 1,320

Western North Region – 916

Ahafo Region – 775

Upper West Region – 500

Oti Region – 459

North East Region – 231

Savanna Region – 123

Meanwhile, the Delta variant of the pandemic has been detected in a senior high school in the national capital, Accra.