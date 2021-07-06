The main suspect in the murder of a 33-year-old headteacher of Atonsu-based Rogel Montesorri Basic School says he was motivated by the quest to get rich to commit that heinous crime.

Thirty-two-year-old Rashid Ibrahim was arrested on Sunday after the decapitated body of the late Israel Agyei Manu was discovered at Feyiase New site.

He confessed to police investigators he acted on assurances of some people he consulted to bring a human head for money ritual.

“Yesterday (Sunday) after the incident, we had a tip-off that he was the one behind the killing of this gentleman so we apprehended him. Initially, he denied the incident; he denied that he was the one behind it and pleaded alibi.

During further interviews and questioning, he broke down and actually confessed, adding that he perpetrated the crime alone,” ASP Godwin Ahianyo, Public Relations Officer of Ashanti Regional Police Command revealed.

Rashid had earlier denied his involvement but later led police to retrieve a machete he used to butcher the deceased headteacher whose services he sought as a driver with the ride-hailing application, Bolt.

Machete allegedly used by the suspect

“[Rashid] led police to the scene and then also where he had hidden the machete he used in committing the crime so police retrieved the machete as well.”

“He mentioned some persons to be those that lured him, saying they told him that if he wanted to make money, he should go and get the head of a human being and bring it so that they could help him get enough money,” ASP Ahianyo added.

The late Israel Agyei Manu

A white Toyota Vitz vehicle with registration GE 3170 21 was seen parked at the scene where the lifeless body of the deceased, Israel Agyei Manu was found in the Bosomtwe District.

The late Manu works part-time as a cabbie driver (online hailing cabbie) besides his teaching profession.

According to ASP Ahianyo, the suspect hired the services of the deceased to cart some speakers in the vicinity into his Bolt car.

Unknown to the deceased, Rashid pulled a machete he had concealed on the way and started attacking from behind.

“He hired the services of the driver and told him to lead him to a place where he could go and get his speakers. When they got to the scene, he asked him to park the vehicle and walk with him so that he could go and get the speakers.

“Whilst they were going, he had then concealed the machete; so he pulled it out and then started slashing him with it,” ASP Ahianyo added.

Meanwhile, Rashid is expected to be arraigned soon.

READ ALSO: