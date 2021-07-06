The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has sent a piece of advice to women on how to have a successful marriage.

According to Mr Agyapong, there are three things that every woman should do to make her marriage successful.

The MP listed good cooking and good sex as key imperatives for a great marriage.

“Any woman who wants a successful marriage will have to possess these three qualities,” he said.

Adding that “Good sex, cook good and respect, that’s it. Any woman who wants a successful marriage should have these three things.”

He further advised that no matter how beautiful a woman is, not having the aforementioned qualities will not be successful in her marriage.

“Every man who has a wife with such qualities always gives her want she wants. Hence, people might even think the women may have bewitched their husbands,” he explained.

