Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, recently clocked a new age.
Born in 1982, the revered broadcaster and entrepreneur turned 39 years old on June 24, 2021.
To celebrate her birthday, Delay held a birthday party with the children at Nyamedua Children’s Home.
Delay’s party for the kids happened to be a star-studded event with many Ghanaian celebrities passing through to celebrate with her.
The party saw performances from Kuami Eugene, Keche, Kofi Jamar, and Michy.
Delay shared a video on her Instagram showing excerpts from the party.
Find videos of the party below:
