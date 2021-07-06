A fire broke out on Monday night at a storehouse in the church of the late Nigerian televangelist, TB Joshua, in Lagos.

This was during a candlelight procession as part of weeklong activities ahead of his final funeral rites.

The church, in a statement, attributed the outbreak to a minor electrical fault which was brought under control.

The candlelight procession at SCOAN.

“The SCOAN worked closely with relevant government agencies including the Lagos State Fire Services,” the statement noted.

The statement said no casualty was recorded, adding “We assure the general public that there is no cause for alarm and the services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua will continue as scheduled. “Nothing outside God’s control can happen to His children.” – TB Joshua.

Read the statement below:

