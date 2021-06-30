The Synagogue Church of All Nations has announced that its founder, Prophet TB Joshua, would be laid to rest on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the church premises in Lagos.

The Head of the burial committee, Dr Gary Tonge, disclosed at a press briefing on Tuesday, June 29.

According to him, July 5 to July 11, is dedicated to series of laying to the burial activities tagged ‘Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Prophet Joshua, born (1963 to 2021).’

He told newsmen that the event would kick off with a private candlelight procession at 6:00 pm.

Dr Tonge said on July 6 to July 7, there would be a tribute service from 10:am to 7:pm which would be opened to the public but with a limited physical presence.

He said there would be a service of songs and all-night praise starting at midnight, adding that on July 8, there would be the lying-in-state of the prophet from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

According to him, the event would be opened to the public to pay their last respects to the man of God.

Dr Tonge said that July 9 would be the laying to rest service and interment activities which would begin at 10:00 am.

Lastly, he said the thanksgiving service would be held on July 11 by 9:00 a.m.

Below is the schedule: