Coca-Cola Bottling Company Limited has donated GHS373,999 to the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund to help fight the pandemic.

In 2020, Coca-Cola partnered with the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund to raise funds through the sales of 1.5litre Coca-Cola bottle, pledging to donate 10 pesewas from each sale towards the operations of the fund.

Coca-Cola made its third and latest donation to the trustees of the fund on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, bringing its total contribution to the fund to GHS745,955.

“It is our pleasure to be here to support the community and to complement the effort of the Ghana government and to also complement the effort of the management of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, making sure we are all contributing to fighting the Covid-19 situation,” says Managing Director for West African Countries Business Unit of Coca-Cola, Felis Gomis.

He also announced that the company will be extending the fundraising effort to the end of 2021.

Managing Trustee of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, Senyo Hosi, who received the donation, said: “I am very excited and as usual anytime Coca-Cola is here you show you are living what you say that ‘together tastes better’ and you have not left the people of Ghana behind in this fight.

The company presenting the cheque donation.

“In the fight you’ve been together with the people to make sure the victory over Covid will actually tastes better.”

ALSO READ:

Mr Hosi indicated that the donation will contribute to the maintenance of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre and the construction of which was spearheaded by the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund.

The Fund is an initiative of well-meaning business executives in support of government’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its fundraising and activism culminated in the construction of Ghana’s first and only infectious disease centre in 100 days at the Ga East Municipal Hospital.

The facility is currently being used as one of the main treatment centres for critically ill Covid-19 patients.