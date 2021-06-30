Everton have appointed former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as their new manager.

The 61-year-old Spaniard has signed a three-year deal and succeeds Carlo Ancelotti, who resigned in early June to return to Real Madrid.

“I am delighted to be joining Everton,” said Benitez.

“I believe this is a club that is going places. I’m determined to play a big part in helping this great club achieve its ambitions.”

Benitez last managed in the Premier League at Newcastle United before leaving in June 2019.

He moved to China to coach Dalian Professional FC and left them in January after 18 months in charge.

Everton say Benitez “will commence work with the squad when they return for pre-season training from 5 July.”

They added that he was given the job “after a robust and wide-reaching recruitment process over the last three weeks – a process which has included multiple interviews with several candidates”.

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri said: “Rafa impressed us greatly with his knowledge and experience but, above all, the passion and hunger he showed to join our club.

“We are appointing Rafa because we believe he will bring success to our club and to Evertonians. To put it simply – we need to be competing at the top end of the league and to be winning trophies.

“Rafa is a proven winner with huge experience in coaching internationally and we have secured the best man to achieve that for us.”