Ghanaian singer, Kofi Kinaata, has urged musicians to pay lots of attention to their lyrics if they want to sell their songs to the world.

According to the 2021 VGMA Best Songwriter of the Year, he writes good songs because he wants to sell them to the public with ease.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Prime’s IB, he asked musicians, especially the up-and-coming ones to put in the work but pay mind to what they say in the songs.

He explained that it helps Disc Jockeys and other media outlets to sell the song because it hardly contains profane materials.

Kofi Kinaata argued that one can have all the money to promote a song but if people can’t relate with the lyrics it will do no good.

The Takoradi-based musician said he is now ready and is working on his first album ever since his career took off.

Watch the video below: