The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has announced a 22-day power outages in parts of Accra effective Monday, June 28, 2021.

The outages, according to the power distributor, is to allow the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo complete the last phase of repair works on some bulk supply points and transmission cables in Accra.

The company announced this in a statement on Wednesday, stating the exercise will last till July 19, 2021.

The statement added the exercise will cause an interruption in power supply to some 71 communities within Accra.

The affected areas include Adjiriganor, American House, Spintex, Teshie Bush road, East Legon, Adjen Kojo, Labadi, Okpoi Gonno, Tse Addo, among others.

ALSO READ:

These communities have been categorised into six groups, with each to experience the outage from 6:00 pm to 12:00am once a week.

The last phase of the repair and upgrade works, which begins on Monday will see an upgrade in the Volta-Achimota-Mallam transmission lines.

Meanwhile, ECG has appealed to the general public to bear with the inconveniences that will arise out of the exercise.

It further assured the general public that the project will be completed on time.

Check out all the affected areas below: