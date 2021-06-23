Minority Members of Parliament (MP) boycotted approval of four deputy ministers-designate as the House approves them through voice votes.

The nominees were Deputy Minister-Designate for Local Government, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah; and Deputy Minister-Designate for Gender, Children & Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu.

The others were Deputy Minister-Designate for Office of the Attorney General & Justice, Diana Asonaba Dapaah and Deputy Minister Designate for Sanitation & Water Resources, Amidu Issahaku Chinnia.



The nominees were vetted on Friday, 11th June, 2021 by only the Majority members on the Appointments Committee in the absence of the Minority.

This was after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, directed the MPs to visit their constituencies to partake in the just ended tree planting exercise.



Before the NDC MPs walked out of the chamber, Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, accused the Chairman of the committee of unfair treatment.

However, the Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu blamed the development on lack of consultations from the Speaker’s office during the tree planting exercise.

The House, chaired by the Second Deputy speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, has since approved the nominees through voice vote.

